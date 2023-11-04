Everyday Kentucky
Man critically injured in downtown shooting making ‘miraculous’ progress

Evan Jayson Smith was one of four victims in a shooting on October 1. He was working as a...
Evan Jayson Smith was one of four victims in a shooting on October 1. He was working as a bouncer at a bar on North Mill Street in downtown Lexington at the time.(wkyt news staff)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Evan Jayson Smith was left in critical condition last month after a mass shooting downtown on October 1. But his father Kurt says Jayson’s progress in the weeks since has been nothing short of miraculous.

Smith was one of four people shot at a bar on North Mill Street. He was a bouncer at Silks Bar.

“He looked at me and goes, ‘Dad, I couldn’t have lived with myself when I saw that gun...if I’d have run or hid,’” Kurt recounted from a conversation with his son.

It’s been just over a month since the night when Kurt Smith says his son Jayson risked his own life to save dozens of others in that crowded Lexington bar.

“Four weeks ago, he was basically a quadriplegic,” said Kurt. “He couldn’t move anything.”

Yet the bullet missed Jayson’s shoulder blade, carotid artery, spinal cord and more when it struck him.

“Literally PT people will go get other PT people or their students and say, ‘Come see this, you’re not going to see anybody else like this,” Kurt said. “He shouldn’t be this far along.”

Less than five weeks after being critically shot, Jayson will leave the hospital Saturday. Kurt says he’s not a very religious person, but whatever drove the bullet that night is beyond his comprehension.

“Now he’s getting to the hard part, getting those fine motor skills and reconnecting those things which will allow him to be functional again,” said Kurt. He noted that grasping and typing are still a challenge for his son, who is working towards a degree in IT and computer security.

Jayson’s recovery process is far from over, yet his dad says Jayson isn’t seeking retribution for the man who’s accused of pulling the trigger.

When speaking about the alleged shooter, Jamonte Robertson, Kurt recalled his son saying, “I actually feel kind of bad for him, because the rest of his life is completely screwed up, it’s basically over.”

Jayson and Kurt both say the reasons people have for carrying guns like this simply aren’t worth it and they need to stop it, before they end up taking other people’s lives - or their own.

“This isn’t a video game, it’s reality, and there’s consequences, horrible consequences,” said Kurt.

The Smith family has just started a GoFundMe to help Jayson with bills and living expenses, as his medical team says a full recovery could still take years. If you’d like to visit the GoFundMe page and help Jayson in his recovery, click here.

