New Madison Co. group home aimed at helping sex trafficking victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past year, Lisa Foster has worked to make her dream of building a home come true. One that would be the first of its kind in the state.

“It’s actually for girls who have been human trafficked or sexually exploited. A lot of people don’t know that Kentucky ranks number nine nationally in human trafficking and sexual exploitation,” said Redeeming Hope President Lisa Foster.

As Foster explains, when girls are rescued from these situations, there’s often nowhere for them to go. So Foster created Redeeming Hope. And through the nonprofit, they’ll build a 6,000-square-foot home on five acres of land in Berea. A safe and stable place for girls 14 to 18 years old to live and recover.

“It will be trauma-informed care and treatment. We’re hoping these girls can heal and go on with their lives once they exit our program,” said Redeeming Hope board member Linda Blackburn.

Blackburn says they’ll have a treatment director, social workers and case managers on staff to offer these girls trauma and equine therapy, education assistance and life skills training.

“They’re saying, you know, we can sell a bag of cocaine one time. But a child or young girl we can sell over and over and over,” said Foster. “So for these young girls to have any kind of a normal life and be loved the right way.”

Since losing her own daughter, it’s become Foster’s calling in life to help others find hope.

“A little over a year and a half ago, my beautiful daughter Jordan Morgan was murdered. And any parent that’s had a child who’s died will know what I’m saying,” Foster said.

Before she was killed in a home invasion in February 2022, Morgan was a lawyer, and the work she loved most was on the Human Trafficking Task Force in Northern Kentucky.

“So I said, okay, this has come full circle. This is what I was meant to do. Now, I’m 100 percent dedicated to this. To fighting human trafficking until I can go home to heaven,” Foster said.

Redeeming Hope will break ground on the site for the new group home on Monday, but they still have more money they need to raise, so they’re holding a fundraiser at Culvers in Richmond from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

