Organization visits Lexington to encourage voting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today was the last day of early voting before election day on Tuesday.

“Your vote is your voice. That’s the best way to exercise your voice is to vote,” said Senator Reggie Thomas.

The National Transformative Justice Coalition’s ‘John Lewis Make Good Trouble’ Votercade traveled to Lexington on Saturday.

“Here today, we’re gonna’ ‘votercade’, go through the streets, go around telling people to vote,” said Daryl Jones, Esq., Board Chair of the Transformative Justice Coalition. “This is what the T.J.C. is all about. This is why our Gen-Zs have come out today to support the folks here in Kentucky.”

It’s a joint, non-partisan effort with local leaders to make sure people know their vote matters.

“If we don’t have democracy, what do we have? We can have a whole lot of other things but for almost 250 years in this country, we’ve had democracy, and we have to insist that democracy is the order of the day and that is that everybody has a right to vote,” said Rep. George Brown Jr.

While trying to increase voter turnout, the campaign is also working to raise awareness about felon-voting rights, felony expungement, and ongoing efforts to increase eligibility for both so that more people can get out and vote.

“If you don’t do anything else, make them hear you. Be a part of the story. Get out there and vote. Your vote does matter. All votes matter. Black votes matter. Get out there and change the course of history by participating in this democracy,” said Whit Whitaker, President of the Lexington-Fayette NAACP.

Election day is this Tuesday (November 7th). Polls are open from 6 AM to 6 PM.

