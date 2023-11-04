Police issue Golden Alert for missing Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

51-year-old Laura Wilson is 5′2″ and approximately 102 lbs. She is described as having blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen at around 11 PM on Friday, November 3rd in the 200 block of Jane Briggs Avenue wearing a gray T-shirt with gray and orange pajama pants.

Wilson has a neurological condition and is believed to be driving a white Toyota Sienna.

Anyone with knowledge of Laura Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

