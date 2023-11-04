Police search for missing teen in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Frankfort are asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Nathaniel Barefield is described as having a dark complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′4″ and weighs roughly 132 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white Frankin County High School hoodie with the Franklin County Flyer mascot in the front. Under the sweatshirt, he was also wearing an orange T-shirt with “cheese makes me smile” and a smiley face on the front, as well as Nike Tech joggers and tan Nike Air Max shoes with multiple color tabs on them.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nathaniel Barefield, please contact the Frankfort/Franklin County E911 Dispatch Center at (502) 875-8582.

