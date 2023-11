BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police said two adults are dead following a house fire in Perry County.

The Jake’s Branch Fire Department responded to the fire in Bulan around 12:30 p.m.

Troopers and firefighters do not know how the fire started.

The names of those who died have not been released.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.