White Abarrio wins 40th running of Breeders’ Cup Classic

ARCADIA, Ca. (WKYT) - White Abarrio held off the favorite, Arabian Knight, to win the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup Classic with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. at Santa Anita.

Trained by Richard Dutrow Jr., he passed Arabian Knight in the stretch for the $6 million purse. It was Dutrow’s second Breeders’ Cup Classic win.

Full results:

1. White Abarrio

2. Derma Sotogake

3. Proxy

4. Arabian Knight

5. Ushba Tesoro

6. Bright Future

7. Senior Buscador

8. Dreamlike

9. Zandon

10. Saudi Crown

11. Clapton

12. Missed the Cut

SCR Arcangelo

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup returns to San Diego and Del Mar Race Track.

