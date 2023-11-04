WKYT High School Game Time - First Round of KHSAA Playoffs

Everyday Kentucky
football generic
football generic(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The regular season has come and gone for high school football in Kentucky. This weekend marked the first week of the KHSAA State Football Finals, and our area had several teams survive and advance to the second round.

Madison Central vs. Dunbar, Henry Clay vs. Douglass, Lafayette vs. Bryan Station, and Conner vs. Scott County:

West Carter vs. Lexington Catholic, Doss vs. Franklin County, Eminence vs. Paris, and Fairview vs. Sayre:

Corbin vs. Wayne County, Dixie Heights vs. Woodford County, Harrison vs. Ashland:

