18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested in Bullitt County on charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department and is currently booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

The officer has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to Mount Washington PD spokesperson Evan Brown.

More information is expected to be released this week.

