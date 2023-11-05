Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Mostly Sunny Sunday

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks a sunny Sunday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lingering clouds will start to taper off throughout our Sunday, leaving us with mostly Sunny skies. Our temps for our Saturday will be up in the mid 60s for most of the region. We will have a light NW to NE wind through the day as surface high pressure slowly builds in from the north. Mild conditions will persist through Monday before we start to see things switch up on Tuesday. Temps on Monday will also peak in the upper 60s.

Tuesday brings about the return of rain chances, and warmth will park the temps in most of the state in the upper 60s low 70s. Wind gusts are also picking up steam around this time with Tuesday starting off with 30mph wind gust chances. Wednesday through even Thursday we will see the rain chances persist, with the rain clearing out by the weekend but leaving us with a cold frontal cool down and some cool winds for Saturday. By the weekend our high temps will be back in the upper 40s low 50s.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

