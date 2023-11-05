Everyday Kentucky
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very mild start to the new work week

Highs will be in the 70s to start out the new work week.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few clouds will be around for the evening as it turns quite chilly. Evening temperatures will start out in the 50s, falling into the 40s fairly quickly. Some clouds will be added for the overnight as lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures quickly climb into the 50s by mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, as it will be mild and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy for the evening, turning completely cloudy overnight. Low temperatures Monday night will be into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday starts out with more clouds than sun, as it will be another very mild day. High temperatures will be back up into the low to mid 70s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most, if not all, stay dry. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and quite mild, with temperatures in the 60s. It stays partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a stray shower, as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the 60s. A little more sunshine, especially in the afternoon, everyone stays dry for the day. A warm and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Clouds increase into the evening and overnight, with a few showers after midnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cloudy for the day Thursday with scattered showers arriving for the afternoon. This is when we will see our next cold front cross the area. Highs Thursday will still be in the mid to upper 60s. It turns more rainy for the evening and overnight as it will be a chilly, rainy night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A rainy start to Friday is expected, with rain starting to taper some by the afternoon. Friday will be very chilly, with highs only in the low to mid 50s. It should dry out for Friday night, though.

The weekend will be calmer and chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

