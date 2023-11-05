EKU unveils new Veteran memorial

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University debuted the newly relocated Veterans Memorial during a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday.

The original memorial was located in Powell Plaza and was originally built in 2004.

The new display can be found in Carloftis Garden.

It allows more space and even designated parking for visitors.

“As I look out amongst this crowd, I see so many who have given so much not only for this great institution but for this great country. Today is truly a day to remember, to have reverence for, and to recognize those who give most, those who give all,” said EKU’s President David McFaddin. “Serving those who have served us is not what we do, it is who we are. We are here to support you in the work that you do every day.”

More than 150 people attended the ribbon cutting, including EKU alumni veterans from across the Commonwealth.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then included speeches from U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and Cathy Robinson, an EKU alumna whose father, Capt. John Curtis Stringer II, went missing in Vietnam in 1970.

“I have never seen or heard of a university that prioritizes military and veteran families more in the entire United States than Eastern Kentucky University,” said Congressman Andy Barr. “Thank you for your vision for this great memorial. As further evidence of EKU’s prioritization of veterans and honoring the 82 fallen members of the EKU family who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice, moving this to the front door of EKU again underscores the importance that this institution places on our veteran students and families.”

EKU is home to 1,656 veterans, active-duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children, as of Fall 2023: comprising more than 10% of the student body.

“I truly feel this is a place that our students will come to and so will all of the EKU community, but it’s also a place for me and my family as well as our future generations,” said Cathy Robinson. “My father’s name is listed on the wall also. EKU has proven to be an excellent school for all veterans. From their award-winning Office of Military and Veterans Affairs to their unwavering dedication to our past veterans, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been responsible for the creation of this truly incredible memorial. It’s been a true honor to get to share my father’s story at a place he loved so much.”

