George Rogers Clark JROTC team returns home after victory

This is the second time in 3 years that the girls have won 1st place in the JROTC National...
This is the second time in 3 years that the girls have won 1st place in the JROTC National Raider Challenge.(George Rogers Clark High School)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark girls’ JROTC program are national champions.

This is the second time in 3 years that the girls have won 1st place in the JROTC National Raider Challenge.

JROTC Captain Bailey Wood says that she’s grateful for her team and instructors.

“They called our name for first place, and I just remember being in shock and I had to have parents and other teammates be like, ‘that’s us, go up there, go get the trophy!’ Just the support from these two, it is unimaginable.”

The team returned yesterday via police escort to honking horns and cheers from family and friends.

