Kentucky Newsmakers 11/5: Breaking down the election with EKU Political Science Professor Dr. Anne Cizmar and Transylvania Political Science Professor Don Dugi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with EKU Political Science professor Dr. Anne Cizmar and Transylvania University Political Science Professor Don Dugi.

As the Kentucky election roars toward the finish line, we’re getting some perspectives on the race from those who teach politics and public opinion.

This race is being watched around the country as a lead-up to next year’s presidential race, but there are also some uniquely Kentucky aspects to our off-year election.

This year, two candidates who are considered rising stars in their parties are squaring off.

So, what should we be watching on Tuesday in the race between Governor Andy Beshear and his republican challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron?

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.