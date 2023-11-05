Lex Glow Ride teaches parents how to keep young bikers safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lex Glow Ride, an event held Saturday night in Lexington, stressed the importance of safety while going out for a ride.

“I want my kids to start being aware that safety is going to be their concern, not to assume other people will always see them or anything like that that’ll put them in harm’s way,” said Jennifer Hazzard, a parent who brought her children to the event.

The event included information for parents about how to properly utilize safety equipment, such as helmets.

“The child can look when the helmet is on at their eyes and if they can see at the brim of their helmet, then it fits correctly,” said Whitney Roepke, a child passenger safety technician with Safe Kids Fayette County. “Their ears, it needs to make a ‘V’ around their ears, and with their mouth when they open their mouth, the strap should touch under their chin. If it doesn’t then they know they need to tighten that strap up because it’s not going to stay on.”

Another safety precaution a rider can take is utilizing lights to make their presence known to surrounding drivers.

“One of the things we do at glo ride, and obviously we make it fun and have lots of silly ways to light up your bike, but we also give away free headlights and rear lights,” said Angela Poe, a senior program manager with the City of Lexington. “It’s really important this time of year to grab some lights or bright clothing to help the drivers see you. It’s also an opportunity to remind drivers to be on the lookout.”

Drivers and riders alike are being called on to keep each other safe, especially as Lexington’s youngest bikers head out for a ride.

“As it gets dark, they’re real keen on ‘if you can’t see them, people can’t see you’,” said Hazzard.

More information on how to keep young riders safe can be found on Safe Kids Fayette County’s website.

