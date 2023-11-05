Nonprofit hosts first gala to benefit Madison Co. unhoused community

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night marked more than just a time to gather for the unhoused community or to honor those who help it at the first Madison Homecoming Gala in Richmond.

“This is something we have never done before. Its a vision that just came to one of our volunteers and we just hit the ball running with it,” said Madison Home, Inc.’s outgoing executive director Melissa Slone.

Slone said every person at the gala is doing their part to help the unhoused community.

“They are either community partners or they are sponsors or they are volunteers, or they participate in the services we provide,” she said.

Beyond that, Saturday’s event helps fund the organization’s Winter Shelter Program.

This is a concept that gave them their start four years ago.

“We have homeless shelters here in Richmond. They’re called church buildings,” said the organization’s incoming executive director Jamie Jordan. “These church buildings weren’t being used throughout the nights and they were still heated and safe and somewhat comfortable, so we thought four years ago, that we would start a ministry to get these people off the streets.”

Slone added in the last four years, they have been able to make a real difference.

“Last year through our Winter Shelter Program, we housed on average, about 30 folks a night,” Slone said. “By the end of our Winter Shelter Program, we housed over 112 individuals.”

More than anything, they want to give a sense of home to those who need it most.

“We’re gonna raise awareness of the homelessness issue here in Richmond because, as you say, many see them but they don’t really know what to do about it. Well, they can come to this gala and this is a part of the solution,” Jordan said.

Those with the Madison Home, Inc. said along with providing a physical space for people to stay, they also provide mental health and spiritual resources to help people get back on their feet.

