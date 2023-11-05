Police investigating single car crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating an early morning crash.

Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, along Jouett Creek Drive.

They say a man crashed into a tree. EMS workers had to break the car’s windshield to get the man out.

Police say the driver has minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

They are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.