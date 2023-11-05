Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Police investigating single car crash in Lexington

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating an early morning crash.

Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, along Jouett Creek Drive.

They say a man crashed into a tree. EMS workers had to break the car’s windshield to get the man out.

Police say the driver has minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

They are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lexington have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.
Police issue Golden Alert for missing Lexington woman
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians discuss veterinary shortage
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Evan Jayson Smith was one of four victims in a shooting on October 1. He was working as a...
Man critically injured in downtown shooting making ‘miraculous’ progress

Latest News

This is the second time in 3 years that the girls have won 1st place in the JROTC National...
George Rogers Clark JROTC team returns home after victory
28-year-old Matthew Rojem was reported missing on Friday.
Police issue Golden Alert for missing London man
Lex Glow Ride teaches parents how to keep young bikers safe
WATCH | Lex Glow Ride teaches parents how to keep young bikers safe
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 11/04/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 11/04/2023