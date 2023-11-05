Police issue Golden Alert for missing London man

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - London Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

28-year-old Matthew Rojem was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at the Burger King on KY 192, shortly before 9:15 AM on Saturday. Police say he attempted to buy a bus ticket, but they refused because he didn’t have an I.D.

Rojem was last seen wearing a black coat, black shoes, and a black shirt with ‘Frisch’s’ written on the back. He is 6′0 ft.

Police say Matthew is autistic and has behavioral health issues. He is dependent on medication and it’s reported he does not have any medication with him.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Mr. Rojem is advised to contact 911 or (606)-878-7000.

