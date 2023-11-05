UK snaps losing skid at Mississippi State

Everyday Kentucky
UK football at Mississippi State(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STARKVILLE, Ms. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Wildcats football team (6-3, 3-3 SEC) 24-3 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5) inside Davis Wade Stadium.

After starting the year 5-0, UK finally picked up the sixth win to get bowl eligible for a school-record eighth straight season.

Kentucky scored on it’s opening drive with a four-yard touchdown pass from fifth-year quarterback Devin Leary to junior running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The point-after-attempt from senior kicker Alex Raynor was good, giving the Cats a 7-0 lead after a quarter.

The Bulldogs would get on the board in the second quarter with a 25-yard field goal from freshman kicker Kyle Ferrie to make it 7-3, Kentucky. On another State drive, senior inside linebacker D’Eryk Jackson picks off senior quarterback Mike Wright and returns it 28-yards for a touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 14-3 advantage. Leary would connect with sophomore wide receiver Dane Key before the half on a four-yard touchdown to make it a 21-3 Kentucky lead at halftime.

Raynor knocked in a 32-yard field goal during the third quarter to give the Cats a 21-point lead heading into the fourth.

Leary went 13-22 for 156 yards and two touchdowns before he went out at the end of the third quarter with what appeared to be an injury.

The UK defense was led by junior linebacker Trevin Wallace with nine tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. They held MSU to just 61 rushing yards and kept them out of the end zone.

UK now owns the all-time series against State, 26-25. It marked the first Wildcats win in Starkville since 2008.

Up next, the Wildcats host Alabama at Kroger Field on Saturday, set for a noon kickoff on ESPN.

