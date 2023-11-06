Everyday Kentucky
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cody Dorman has died.

He was 18 years old.

In November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager and his very special bond with a racehorse, Cody’s Wish.

The horse was named for Cody, who had a rare genetic disorder and was nonverbal.

Cody and the horse first met several years ago after Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Cody and his family were invited to Godolphin’s Gainsborough Farm in Versailles to meet a beautiful brown colt.

The two developed a special bond, so special that the farm later named the horse Cody’s Wish in honor of Cody, and that bond grew.

Cody’s family says he passed away on the way home to Kentucky over the weekend after watching his best friend, Cody’s Wish, win a second Breeder’s Cup at the Santa Anita track in California.

Cody’s family released this statement Monday morning:

We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our trip home to Kentucky yesterday and he has passed away. On Saturday, Cody watched his best friend, Cody’s Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness in winning a second Breeders’ Cup. Those are the same characteristics Cody has showed time and again for the 18 years we were blessed to have him. We have been completely amazed to experience the impact Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wondrous racehorse has taken us all on. From Churchill Downs, to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move 20 feet without someone stopping to tell us just that.

With Cody’s diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him. Anyone who has seen him at the racetrack, especially around Cody’s Wish, understands that in many ways he taught us all how to live, always keeping a positive attitude and being more concerned about those around him than himself.

As people of faith, we are comforted in the knowledge that Cody has gone home. We pray that he watch over all of us, especially Kylie the best little sister in the world. We are sincerely grateful for all those who have shared this journey with Cody and our family. The joy that his interactions with Cody’s Wish have brought him the last five years is indescribable. We will rely on those memories to help us through an unimaginably difficult time.

The family asks for donations to be made to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana in lieu of flowers. Please click here if you are interested in donating. Funeral arrangements are pending.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

