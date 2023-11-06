FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Mild Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the first full week of November and it’s off and running with more in the way of mild weather. The mild is the dominate weather of the next few weeks, but a couple cold shots take some punches at it later this week and weekend.

Highs today through Wednesday range from the upper 60s to middle 70s on a strong southwest wind flow. That flow is ahead of a pretty stout cold front arriving on the scene later Thursday and Friday. That means slows down and allows for a wave of low pressure to ride right on top of us during this time. That brings showers and gusty winds before temps crash.

Cold winds then take control behind this boundary with another upper-level system dropping in from the northwest later this weekend and early next week. The cold with this is more targeted toward the Great Lakes and New England instead of our region, but we get a glancing blow of cold.

