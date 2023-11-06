Flu cases on the rise in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is seeing a rise in lab-confirmed flu cases.

In the last week, the number of cases rose by 30. The new total is up to 78.

LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall says people need to take it seriously, even if nearly 80 cases doesn’t seem like a lot. In Kentucky, the peak season for the flu is late January/early February, so they expect that number to keep rising.

Hall says this is a pretty normal start to flu season.

While they have hosted free flu vaccine clinics since the start of flu season, they say they still need more people across the board to get vaccinated. With the holidays coming up, Hall says it’s important for people to get their flu shot before big gatherings so they don’t take germs back with them to work or school.

Hall said if you do get the flu after getting the shot, it’ll be a milder sickness.

Hall says last year was out of the ordinary, with over 3,000 flu cases reported. Hall says with a long way still to go for flu season, they want to do their best to avoid reaching a high number again.

“We had more than 3,500 lab-confirmed cases here in Lexington. That’s the most we’ve ever had. Several of those came from students at the University of Kentucky, but those are people who are still living here in Lexington. They’re shopping, they’re going to movies, they’re taking part. They’re members of this community,” said Hall.

Hall says it takes about two weeks after a flu shot for it to kick in and offer protection. If you get it now, it’ll offer that protection right in time for Thanksgiving.

If you don’t have insurance, you can get your flu shot at the health department.

To make an appointment, visit: https://www.lfchd.org/

