Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Flu cases on the rise in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said there's 78 lab-confirmed cases right now.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said there's 78 lab-confirmed cases right now.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is seeing a rise in lab-confirmed flu cases.

In the last week, the number of cases rose by 30. The new total is up to 78.

LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall says people need to take it seriously, even if nearly 80 cases doesn’t seem like a lot. In Kentucky, the peak season for the flu is late January/early February, so they expect that number to keep rising.

Hall says this is a pretty normal start to flu season.

While they have hosted free flu vaccine clinics since the start of flu season, they say they still need more people across the board to get vaccinated. With the holidays coming up, Hall says it’s important for people to get their flu shot before big gatherings so they don’t take germs back with them to work or school.

Hall said if you do get the flu after getting the shot, it’ll be a milder sickness.

Hall says last year was out of the ordinary, with over 3,000 flu cases reported. Hall says with a long way still to go for flu season, they want to do their best to avoid reaching a high number again.

“We had more than 3,500 lab-confirmed cases here in Lexington. That’s the most we’ve ever had. Several of those came from students at the University of Kentucky, but those are people who are still living here in Lexington. They’re shopping, they’re going to movies, they’re taking part. They’re members of this community,” said Hall.

Hall says it takes about two weeks after a flu shot for it to kick in and offer protection. If you get it now, it’ll offer that protection right in time for Thanksgiving.

If you don’t have insurance, you can get your flu shot at the health department.

To make an appointment, visit: https://www.lfchd.org/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season
Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season
Police are investigating an early morning crash.
Police investigating single car crash in Lexington
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say

Latest News

Now that the Halloween season is over, you might be wondering what to do with some of those...
Good Question: Which waste bin do pumpkins go in?
The national “Save A Life Tour” got them behind the wheel to see how some small decisions can...
Students ‘get behind the wheel’ to learn dangers of distracted driving
Students ‘get behind the wheel’ to learn dangers of distracted driving
Students ‘get behind the wheel’ to learn dangers of distracted driving
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond