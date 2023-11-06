Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Which waste bin do pumpkins go in?

Now that the Halloween season is over, you might be wondering what to do with some of those...
Now that the Halloween season is over, you might be wondering what to do with some of those decorations.(Terese Ledy)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the Halloween season is over, you might be wondering what to do with some of those decorations.

For today’s Good Question, Rita asks, “When throwing our pumpkins away, should they go in the green bin for garbage or the yard waste bin?”

According to the City of Lexington, even though those pumpkins probably didn’t grow in your yard, you can put them in the yard waste bin.

“Place carved or whole pumpkins, leaf and berry wreaths and other plant-based decorations in your gray yard waste cart after removing all wires, candles, lights, and other non-organic materials.”

Live Green Lexington also says any pumpkins you put in the yard waste bin should be unpainted.

You could also compost those pumpkins.

The website pumpkinsforpigs.org lists farms that will accept pumpkins to use as food for their animals.

There are a few listed in Madison County, as well as one in Fleming County.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

