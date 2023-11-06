Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another mild stretch continues through the middle of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures have a chance to hit the mid to upper-70s.

Consider these big runs of 70 or better a real weather treat. Highs for this part of November usually run around the upper 50s. Anytime you can get numbers like this for an extended period of time, you can always bet that it will not last long. After we hit the midweek peak of 75-80 degrees, it will quickly fall on the other side of a cold front.

Rain will increase on Thursday. It will be a transitional day with highs still hovering in the 60s but dropping throughout the day. Once the front clears Kentucky, highs will drop back to the mid-50s. What’s sad about that is the fact that those numbers are only a few degrees away from normal. It is that time of year, my friends!

