Looking at Kentucky voter statistics, what can we expect for voter turnout?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 260,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of the state’s three days of early voting last week, according to unofficial numbers from the State Board of Elections.

“We’ve had a lot of people trying to push early voting, arguing that we need to use it or we might lose it. Now, if those attempts to push early voting have been successful, then trying to guess what eventual turnout will be using those numbers will be off because they would be inflated,” said Dr. Stephen Voss, a specialist in elections and voting behavior and associate professor at UK.

While Dr. Voss says overall voter turnout is hard to predict, we can see from early voting numbers that Kentucky is following a pattern we see elsewhere.

“Which is that Democrats like to vote early, whereas Republicans are more likely to vote on Election Day,” said Dr. Voss.

Anderson County had the state’s highest voter turnout for in-person, no-excuse early voting, with 20.6%. Fayette County had 9.2% turnout, and Jefferson County had 8.2% turnout. Dr. Voss says the use of voting centers could be skewing some early voting numbers.

“It’s possible that in places that are still using precincts like Fayette County, like Jefferson County, people are still relying on their old method of showing up, you know, at the local fire station or school to vote on Election Day,” said Dr. Voss.

Meanwhile, voters in counties with fewer voting locations were probably more likely to take advantage of early voting.

“Some people are saying that maybe we’ll see an over-the-top turnout by female voters because abortion has been one of the big issues in the Kentucky governor’s election,” said Dr. Voss.

Dr. Voss says research on abortion suggests it isn’t necessarily a “men versus women” topic.

“Men who consider themselves feminists are just as strongly pro-choice as feminist or pro-choice women are. And a whole lot of women are in favor of abortion regulation, the same as more socially conservative men are,” said Dr. Voss.

Dr. Voss says this means we shouldn’t expect an election fought over abortion politics to cause the electorate to skew female. In Kentucky’s past two gubernatorial elections, voter turnout among men and women has been fairly similar, within roughly one percent of each other. The same goes for turnout among the two parties.

“We’re a divided state; we tilt Republican, but we have an incumbent who’s a Democrat, showing, you know, having a toss-up election is just as likely as any other outcome,” said Dr. Voss.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’s predicting overall voter turnout to be around 42% based on the state’s early voting numbers. However, Dr. Voss says predicting voter turnout is difficult.

“We’ve had a lot of people trying to push early voting, arguing that we need to use it or we might lose it. Now, if those attempts to push early voting have been successful, then trying to guess what eventual turnout will be using those numbers will be off because they would be inflated,” said Dr. Voss.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.