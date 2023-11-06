Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after two vehicles crashed head-on in Richmond.

The crash happened Sunday night on Tate Creek Road between Goggins Lane and South Keeneland.

The Madison County coroner says 40-year-old Brandon Rice died at the scene.

Two people in the other truck were taken to the hospital. We don’t know how badly they were hurt.

The road is back open now.

We’ll keep you updated.

