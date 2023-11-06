Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond

The crash happened Sunday night on Tate Creek Road between Goggins Lane and South Keeneland.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after two vehicles crashed head-on in Richmond.

The crash happened Sunday night on Tate Creek Road between Goggins Lane and South Keeneland.

The Madison County coroner says 40-year-old Brandon Rice died at the scene.

Two people in the other truck were taken to the hospital. We don’t know how badly they were hurt.

The road is back open now.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer
Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season
Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season
Police are investigating an early morning crash.
Police investigating single car crash in Lexington
UK football at Mississippi State
UK snaps losing skid at Mississippi State

Latest News

Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
WATCH: Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
WATCH | Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Motorcyclist dead after Rowan County crash
WATCH: Motorcyclist dead after Rowan County crash
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died