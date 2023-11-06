Everyday Kentucky
Motorcyclist dead after Rowan County crash

When police arrived, they discovered a motorcycle had hit a passenger car. The two people on...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - One person is dead following a crash in Rowan County.

It happened Sunday at the intersection of KY 32 and West Sun Street in Morehead.

When police arrived, they discovered a motorcycle had hit a passenger car. The two people on the bike, a man and a woman, were seriously injured.

The woman, who was not identified, was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. We do not know her current condition.

The man, 47-year-old Matthew Coursin, was taken to St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead, where he died.

A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital in Morehead with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

