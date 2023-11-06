Everyday Kentucky
Now-former Lexington teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former Lexington teacher has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Kevin Daniel Lentz pleaded guilty on Monday to the production and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lentz admitted in his plea agreement that he began an online conversation with the 9-year-old victim on March 19, 2023.

Within minutes, Lentz sent the victim 85 images or videos of adult pornography, including sexually explicit images and videos of Lentz.  Lentz also persuaded the victim to create and send multiple sexually explicit videos and images of himself to Lentz via the internet. Lentz acknowledged that, at the time, he knew the victim was a minor.

A search warrant was executed at Lentz’s Lexington home on August 8, 2023.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the search resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic devices, including a computer, a cellular phone, and multiple hard drives.  A search of these devices revealed several hundred additional images and videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that Lentz obtained from the internet.

Lentz is scheduled to be sentenced on a date yet to be determined. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

We’re told Lentz was a teacher at Henry Clay High School. At the time of his arrest, school officials said Lentz had been working for FCPS since 2005.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

