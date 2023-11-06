WATCH LIVE: Campaign 2023 Fact✓Check special
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing to hold the governor candidates accountable.
The WKYT Investigates team is fact-checking Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron on a number of topics important to you.
You can watch the special live at 6:30 on the CW Lexington or here on the WKYT News site.
We launched this effort in September with a survey asking what’s on your mind as you head to the polls.
That shaped our coverage over the past month as we dug into the candidates’ claims on those issues.
MORE:
- Fact✓Check | Kentucky governor candidate campaigns’ claims on the economy
- Fact✓Check | Campaign claims on jobs
- Fact✓Check | Do Kentucky governor candidates’ claims on education make the grade?
- WKYT Fact✓Check | Where do the candidates stand on crime?
- WKYT Fact✓Check | Fundraising in the governor’s race
- Fact✓Check | The Kentucky Debate: Income tax and abortion
- Fact✓Check | The Kentucky Debate: Why aren’t more Kentuckians working?
- Fact✓Check | The Kentucky Debate: Pandemic-era policies
- WKYT Fact✓Check | Healthcare coverage concerns
- Fact✓Check | Abortion as a central issue in the governor’s race
- WKYT Fact✓Check | Taking a look at voter demographics
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
Find your polling location, look at a sample ballot and view other key information on govote.ky.gov.
Tune in for election results live as they come in Tuesday evening on WKYT News and the WKYT News app.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.