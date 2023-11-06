WATCH LIVE: Campaign 2023 Fact✓Check special

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing to hold the governor candidates accountable.

The WKYT Investigates team is fact-checking Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron on a number of topics important to you.

You can watch the special live at 6:30 on the CW Lexington or here on the WKYT News site.

We launched this effort in September with a survey asking what’s on your mind as you head to the polls.

That shaped our coverage over the past month as we dug into the candidates’ claims on those issues.

MORE:

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Find your polling location, look at a sample ballot and view other key information on govote.ky.gov.

Tune in for election results live as they come in Tuesday evening on WKYT News and the WKYT News app.

