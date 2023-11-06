What causes forest fires in Kentucky?

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Forest fire season is in full swing in the Bluegrass. Multiple fires burned over the weekend, forcing the Division of Forestry to implement their emergency response plan.

“We had three active fires yesterday, and two of them are still active today that the division of forestry is still out on,” said Fire Chief Paul Howard, Salyersville Fire Department.

While the current weather conditions are conducive to the spreading of forest fires, the Division of Forestry says that 99% of all wildland fires in the state are caused by humans. Over 50% of those fires are attributed to arson, making it the leading cause of forest fires in Kentucky.

Steve Kull, an environmental consultant with the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said arson is “actually defined in statute as setting fire on land owned by another. And it describes, wantonly, maliciously, but basically deliberately causing another person’s land to have a fire.”

We’re told 288 fires this year, so far, have been officially declared as arson. Intentionally setting fire is a felony under state law and is punishable by up to five years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines.

Kull went on to say, “It’s important that we find where it started, then we can move to how it started. Then we can further try to determine if there is footprints or if someone up there is involved or what was used to do it, maybe if they have left something behind.”

With a little over 30 days left in forest fire season, officials are urging folks to abide by the burn bans and make sure any fires are completely out in order to keep folks safe.

“Help us out,” Howard said, “Don’t put fires out that are going to spread and stuff cause you know we got limited resources, and we aren’t able to go everywhere in the spur of the moment.”

“Quicker we find out about a fire, the quicker we can report to it. Hopefully, we have crews available. And report any arson activity you may see,” said Kull.

During our fall fire season, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additional red flag warnings will also be placed for counties at greater risk during fire season.

