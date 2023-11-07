Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a fire in Letcher County.

It happened around 7:30 Monday night at a home on Delta Drive in the Elkins Branch community.

Letcher County Coroner Perry Fowler tells WYMT the woman called 911 for help, but when fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered she was not able to make it out.

We are told she was 71 years old, but the coroner is not releasing her name until all of her family members are notified.

The woman’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Several departments responded to the fire. No word on what started it.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
When police arrived, they discovered a motorcycle had hit a passenger car. The two people on...
Motorcyclist dead after Rowan County crash

Latest News

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Good Question: What determines the order of races on the ballot?
A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
New basketball court design coming to Rupp Arena
TEAM COVERAGE: Polls open in Kentucky for Election Day 2023
TEAM COVERAGE: Voting underway for Election Day 2023
Jason Lindsey - Hooked on Science
Jason Lindsey - Hooked on Science