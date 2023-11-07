FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Late Week System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Election Day is a winner in terms of the weather with mild temps and mainly dry skies. We have one more day of windy and warm weather this week before changes blow in by Thursday as a cold front slides in.

Your Election Day features temps topping out in the upper 60s to middle 70s for many areas.

Southwest winds REALLY crank on Wednesday as temps surge into the 75-80 degree range. That southwest wind then continues Wednesday night and early Thursday as a cold front presses in from the northwest.

Gusts of 30mph or greater will be possible.

A broken band of gusty showers will accompany the front on Thursday as it slows down on top of us. A wave of low pressure then develops along the boundary and brings an increase in rain for parts of the region Thursday night and Friday. The greatest chance is across the east and southeast.

Near normal temps are likely for the weekend.

