Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Your Election Day surge will be followed by some cooler air

This stretch of weather features ups and downs
This stretch of weather features ups and downs(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is going to be a pretty nice day across Kentucky.

These temperatures are about as nice as you can get for Election Day. Most of you will experience highs around 70 or a little warmer. This is pretty nice when you consider that we can see snow & cold on this same day. Skies will remain on the dry side for a big chunk of the day. There could be a stray shower develop from time to time.

It looks even warmer on Wednesday. We might be closing in on 80 degrees for your daytime highs. I call that WARM since it is roughly 20 degrees above normal for this stretch. Those numbers will not hold on forever. Another quick drop will happen on Thursday and Friday.

Everything should return to normal for the weekend and early next week. That is when the 50s return to the region.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
When police arrived, they discovered a motorcycle had hit a passenger car. The two people on...
Motorcyclist dead after Rowan County crash

Latest News

cold front
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Mild Temps
Some nice temps this week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another mild stretch continues through the middle of the week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very mild start to the new work week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very mild start to the new work week
Highs will be in the 70s to start out the new work week.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very mild start to the new work week