Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Your Election Day surge will be followed by some cooler air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is going to be a pretty nice day across Kentucky.

These temperatures are about as nice as you can get for Election Day. Most of you will experience highs around 70 or a little warmer. This is pretty nice when you consider that we can see snow & cold on this same day. Skies will remain on the dry side for a big chunk of the day. There could be a stray shower develop from time to time.

It looks even warmer on Wednesday. We might be closing in on 80 degrees for your daytime highs. I call that WARM since it is roughly 20 degrees above normal for this stretch. Those numbers will not hold on forever. Another quick drop will happen on Thursday and Friday.

Everything should return to normal for the weekend and early next week. That is when the 50s return to the region.

Take care of each other!

