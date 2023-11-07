Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Board of Education votes to continue looking for firm to lead search for new commissioner

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Board of Education wants to scrap the proposals received so far for a firm to do a national search for a new commissioner.

The department says members of the committee looking for a commissioner determined it would not be in the interest of Kentucky to accept the proposals they already have.

For now, interim commissioner Robin Fields Kinney is doing the job. Former commissioner Jason Glass left the post in September.

