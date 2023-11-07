Everyday Kentucky
Madison County clerk addresses issue at voting machines

Barger says this is an issue they’ve been working with their supplier on. He says it’s best for people to click directly on the candidate’s name in the big box.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Madison County voters ran into an issue at the polls on Election Day.

County Clerk Kenny Barger says it’s an issue they were first made aware of during early voting, and they hoped it would be fixed before Election Day.

Barger says when people pull up the ballot on the voting machine, there’s a little box in the left-hand corner of each candidate selection. They’ve had reports that when people touch the little box, it selects the option right above it. Thus showing they voted for a candidate they didn’t want to select.

Barger says this is an issue they’ve been working with their supplier on.

He says it’s best for people to click directly on the candidate’s name in the big box.

There are signs posted at each machine explaining what voters need to do. Barger says, at the end of the day, the voter is in control and should ask for help if they experience any issues.

“Before you actually scan your ballot, verify that all of the selections on your ballot are the way you want them to be before you scan that ballot into the machine. That’s where your vote is actually counted. Not on the ExpressVote equipment. All it does is mark the ballot,” said Barger.

Barger says anyone who had issues was able to fix them before officially casting their ballot. He says they’ve had a big and steady voter turnout all day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

