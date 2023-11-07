Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

1 person arrested after Lexington gas station robbed at gunpoint

(Atlanta News First)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say one person has been arrested after robbing the Marathon gas station on Versailles Road.

It happened last night just before 11. Police say the suspect fled with money. Police later found the suspect near the scene.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say no one was hurt. At this time no suspects information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
When police arrived, they discovered a motorcycle had hit a passenger car. The two people on...
Motorcyclist dead after Rowan County crash

Latest News

This stretch of weather features ups and downs
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Your Election Day surge will be followed by some cooler air
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Polls open in Kentucky for Election Day 2023
Remy Clark, 7, sits at his dining room table. Beside him is the letter he received from the...
Clark Co. boy gets letter from the White House on his birthday
Open Discussion held on the history of Lexington’s Black hamlets
Open Discussion held on the history of Lexington’s Black hamlets