1 person arrested after Lexington gas station robbed at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say one person has been arrested after robbing the Marathon gas station on Versailles Road.

It happened last night just before 11. Police say the suspect fled with money. Police later found the suspect near the scene.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say no one was hurt. At this time no suspects information has not been released.

