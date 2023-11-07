Open Discussion held on the history of Lexington’s Black hamlets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community discussion was held at First Baptist Bracktown as community leaders continue work to celebrate Lexington’s rural Black hamlets

“What would Lexington be like if there had been no Maddoxtown, Jonestown, Jimtown, Cadentown, Bracktown,” said Dr. C.B. Akins Sr., Emeritus Pastor at First Baptist Church Bracktown.

In Lexington, hamlets are Black rural communities organized between the 1800′s and the 1920′s.

“Havens, we like to say, for freed black men after the Civil War,” said Dr. Akins

The “A Sense of Place” initiative is working to remember and celebrate the history of these communities.

Monday night, an open discussion was held to work with the community to remember the history of Lexington’s 20 hamlets.

“A chance for us to be reminded that this community has a rich history that we don’t want to forget,” Tiffany Brown, Lexington Chief Equity Officer, said.

The initiative is looking for verbal and physical pieces of history for the Cadentown School Museum.

“People have a sense of pride in their history and they want to tell it, and they want to be involved in their community,” Brown said.

Dr. Akins says he hopes people remember Bracktown as a place that fosters education and individuality.

“Its been an incubator for accelerating people’s sense of self-worth, and that’s what it’s still doing today,” Dr. Akins said.

Generations of people are coming together to share Lexington’s hamlet history, and Dr Akins said young people need to hear these stories.

“Our kids have opportunities to move so fast and so often that a sense of history is hard to capture, so it’s necessary that they hear from the elders,” Dr Akins said.

