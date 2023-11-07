Everyday Kentucky
Polls set to open in Kentucky for Election Day 2023

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 for Kentucky’s general election.

Kentuckians will cast their ballot for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

WKYT has a breakdown of the races voters will see here.

The WKYT Investigates team is fact-checking Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron on a number of topics important to you. You can watch that here.

Kentuckians can check their registration status, polling location and view sample ballots here. Polling locations are also listed on each county clerk’s website.

Voters must bring a valid form of photo identification with their name and picture on it.

People who opted to cast an absentee ballot need to drop it off at their county clerk’s office by 6 p.m. Tuesday. The deadline to submit by mail has passed.

Lextran is offering free rides to the polls in Lexington Tuesday.

Customers can plan a trip using the address of their polling location and the trip planner on the Lextran website at www.lextran.com. Lextran says their customer service team is also available to with trip planning assistance by calling 859-253-INFO (4636).

Voter registration in Kentucky ended October 10. People who did not register by that date cannot vote in Tuesday’s general election.

