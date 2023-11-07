Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK blows out New Mexico State 86-46 to open season

The Wildcats look impressive in season opener
(Source: UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by Rob Dillingham’s17 points as Kentucky cruised to a 83-50 win to start the 2023-24 season.  D.J. Wagner added 13 points while Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards pitched in a dozen as UK shot 57 percent in the second half to blow it wide open.

A complete recap of Kentucky’s first win of the season is on the way.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season
Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season