Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Adams reelected secretary of state

Michael Adams (R)
Michael Adams (R)(Campaign Photo)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the election for Kentucky’s secretary of state.

The AP reports that Republican Michael Adams will serve a second term as secretary of state.

Adams was challenged by Democrat Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, a former Covington firefighter, state representative, and attorney.

Adams’ reelection will keep the seat Republican-held, which it has been since Adams was elected in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Team Coverage of Campaign 2023
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver

Latest News

Susan Lamb.
Lamb wins Fayette County clerk race
Allison Ball
Ball wins state auditor race
Adrielle Camuel
AP calls special election for 93rd state House District for Camuel
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire