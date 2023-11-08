Adams reelected secretary of state
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the election for Kentucky’s secretary of state.
The AP reports that Republican Michael Adams will serve a second term as secretary of state.
Adams was challenged by Democrat Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, a former Covington firefighter, state representative, and attorney.
Adams’ reelection will keep the seat Republican-held, which it has been since Adams was elected in 2019.
