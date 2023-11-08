AP calls special election for 93rd state House District for Camuel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the special election for the 93rd state House District.

The AP reports that Democrat Adrielle Camuel will serve in the state House.

Camuel’s opponent was Republican Kyle Whalen.

The 93rd House District seat was left vacant by the death of Democrat Lamin Swann.

Camuel said she is looking to continue pushing for causes that were supported by the late Rep. Swann, including increasing access to affordable housing and healthcare.

The 93rd District seat was moved from eastern Kentucky to Lexington to reflect population shifts.

