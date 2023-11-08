AP calls state treasurer race for Metcalf

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the race for Kentucky’s next treasurer.

The AP reports that Republican Mark Metcalf will be Kentucky’s next treasurer.

Metcalf’s opponent was Democrat Michael Bowman.

Current Treasurer Allison Ball was term-limited and could not run for re-election. However, Ball was able to secure the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.