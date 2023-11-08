Everyday Kentucky
AP calls state treasurer race for Metcalf

Mark Metcalf
Mark Metcalf(Mark Metcalf)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the race for Kentucky’s next treasurer.

The AP reports that Republican Mark Metcalf will be Kentucky’s next treasurer.

Metcalf’s opponent was Democrat Michael Bowman.

Current Treasurer Allison Ball was term-limited and could not run for re-election. However, Ball was able to secure the Republican nomination for state auditor.

