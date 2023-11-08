Breaking down Gov. Beshear’s reelection win

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Andy Beshear’s re-election came with a wider margin of victory than in 2019, and that expansion of support came all across the state.

If you look at the results map, the amount of red might be deceiving.

Looking at the county level, we see Daniel Cameron underperformed Matt Bevin’s 2019 margins considerably.

Beshear kept 21 counties that also voted for him in 2019. He expanded his margins of victory in 17 of those; in other words, he grew the gap between the two candidates. Only in four of those counties did he lose votes.

On the other hand, Cameron kept 89 counties that went red in 2019. but he had smaller margins than Bevin in 67 of them; that’s three-quarters of the counties he won.

Overall, a roughly four-and-a-half point improvement for Beshear over his 2019 margins. That’s a win by 62,000 more votes than the first time around.

One other note: Beshear got his highest share of the vote in Fayette County. He finished in lexington with more than 71% of the vote.

