City of Lexington asking residents to donate campaign signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Election Day behind us, many of you may be wondering what to do with those campaign signs sitting in your yard.

“This time of year, after campaigns end and elections happen, the city sees often an influx of campaign signs being disposed of and they’re often disposed of improperly,” said Seth Holbrook with Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works.

Holbrook said the materials in these signs should not be thrown away and cannot be recycled normally.

“They are typically made out of materials that are harmful when they’re sent to our landfills,” he said. “They are actually not recyclable. A lot of the corrugated plastics and the bag signs and stuff like that are not recyclable here in Lexington.”

That is where Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services steps in to help.

Through its campaign sign collection program, it aims to repurpose those signs.

“A lot of the times, we’ve repurposed the signs through craft projects. We have an environmental education team who work with Fayette County Public Schools in doing education and things like that, and then just repainting them and reusing them for other events,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said they have partnered with various businesses and organizations to provide ten sign drop-off locations across Lexington.

“We love that it not only keeps our recycling center clean and our staff there safe from materials that are coming through, but it does give folks an opportunity to feel like they’re doing something good,” Holbrook added.

Those drop-off locations are as listed:

Crank & Boom Clays Mill, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. Suite 301

Crank & Boom Distillery District, 1210 Manchester St.

Dunbar Community Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Dr.

John’s Run/Walk Shop, 317 S. Ashland Ave.

John’s Run/Walk Shop, 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane

Pemberton’s Greenhouses, 555 Keller Ct.

Tates Creek Community Center, 3460 Campus Way

Wild Birds Unlimited, 152 N. Locust Hill Dr.

If you have a large number of campaign signs, you can schedule a pickup time for the city to come and get them.

Although Lexington does not have a policy in which signs have to be removed from someone’s yard, the program will be accepting sign drop-offs until November 21st.

