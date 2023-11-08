Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Coleman wins attorney general race

Russell Coleman (R)
Russell Coleman (R)(Campaign Photo)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the race for Kentucky’s attorney general.

The AP reports that Republican former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman will be Kentucky’s next attorney General.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION RESULTS

Coleman’s opponent is Democratic state Rep. Pamela Stevenson.

Coleman’s resume is heavy on law enforcement. Russell Coleman grew up in western Kentucky, got a law degree at the University of Kentucky and became a special agent with the FBI.

Coleman also served as legal counsel to Senator Mitch McConnell and worked for the U.S. Justice Department.

After that, former President Donald Trump appointed Coleman U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

Coleman will succeed current attorney general Daniel Cameron, who chose not to run for reelection in order to run for governor.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Team Coverage of Campaign 2023
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver

Latest News

Mark Metcalf
AP calls state treasurer race for Metcalf
Jonathan Shell (R)
AP calls agriculture commissioner race for Shell
Andy Beshear (D)
Gov. Andy Beshear reelected to second term in Kentucky, overcoming state’s GOP dominance
Susan Lamb.
Lamb wins Fayette County clerk race