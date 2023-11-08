Everyday Kentucky
Crews from out-of-state helping battle Eastern Kentucky forest fires

A forest fire burns in Perry County, Kentucky
A forest fire burns in Perry County, Kentucky(Olivia Calfee)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Forest fires continue in eastern Kentucky, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s more than the state can handle.

“We have put out a call to surrounding states as well as states as far away as Oregon and Idaho to receive aid for helping in getting these wildfires contained. So currently, we have 10 6-person crews that are coming to us from the Oregon Division of Forestry that we are very thankful to have. We received the first couple of crews this morning,” said Alexandra Blevins of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Blevins said crews from that far away are coming out because many nearby states are dealing with their own forest fire issues.

So far, this year’s forest fire season is similar to last fall.

“Unfortunately, it’s just been a pretty dry, and we’re actually still in the current state all across the state of drought, and these drought conditions are continuing to be prolonged, which is not good for wildland fire,” said Blevins.

Most fires in our region are human-caused, so burning right now is strongly discouraged.

“Please follow the fall fire hazard restrictions. So, please don’t burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and, especially, if you are surrounded by woodlands or brushlands, please don’t make fires,” Blevins said.

Blevins said they will be receiving more help from the Oregon Division of Forestry later this week, along with crews from Idaho.

