Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Dog food recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.
Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling pounds of its dog food due to it being possibly contaminated with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, three lots of the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula are included in the recall. The lots include 5 pounds, 15 pounds and 40-pound bags.

The dog food has a best-by date of June 12, 2024.

The FDA reports that the recall has been issued after random sampling of the product tested positive for salmonella.

Officials said salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling the contaminated pet products.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets could also have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The FDA said it has not currently received any reports of humans or pets getting sick from the dog food.

For those who purchased the recalled dog food, the FDA recommends discarding it in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets or wildlife.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food about potential refunds by calling 1-888-428-7544.

No other products are included in the recall, and it is separate from a Mid America Pet Food recall for salmonella in September.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Team Coverage of Campaign 2023
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver

Latest News

Demonstrators gather outside of the Richard H. Chambers U.S. Court of Appeals ahead of an...
Biden administration warns of major disruption at border if judges halt asylum rule
Susan Lamb.
Lamb wins Fayette County clerk race
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Allison Ball
Ball wins state auditor race