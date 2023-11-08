FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Big Pattern Change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Near record highs are likely today across the state as a strong southwest wind gusts up ahead of a cold front. This boundary brings some rain to the region and also knocks the temps way back down to normal.

Highs out there today warm into the 75-80 degree range across Kentucky with a few records in jeopardy. Southwest winds gust up this afternoon and evening with some of these gusts tonight possibly reaching 40mph at times.

The front blows in with some scattered showers tonight and early Thursday as cooler winds take over. This front slows down as a wave of low pressure develops along it and scoots across the southern Appalachian Mountains. This throws a band of rain across parts of the state with the south and east getting the bulk of the action.

Still, all models bring a decent shot of rain to the southeast where those forest fires are still burning out of control, so that’s welcome news.

Chilly winds come in behind this with near normal temps into the weekend. Skies are mostly dry with just a chance for a shower on Sunday.

Seasonal temps linger into early next week.

