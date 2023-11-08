Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Big Pattern Change

Rain
Rain(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Near record highs are likely today across the state as a strong southwest wind gusts up ahead of a cold front. This boundary brings some rain to the region and also knocks the temps way back down to normal.

Highs out there today warm into the 75-80 degree range across Kentucky with a few records in jeopardy. Southwest winds gust up this afternoon and evening with some of these gusts tonight possibly reaching 40mph at times.

The front blows in with some scattered showers tonight and early Thursday as cooler winds take over. This front slows down as a wave of low pressure develops along it and scoots across the southern Appalachian Mountains. This throws a band of rain across parts of the state with the south and east getting the bulk of the action.

Still, all models bring a decent shot of rain to the southeast where those forest fires are still burning out of control, so that’s welcome news.

Chilly winds come in behind this with near normal temps into the weekend. Skies are mostly dry with just a chance for a shower on Sunday.

Seasonal temps linger into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Team Coverage of Campaign 2023
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Austin Prather, 20.
Suspect identified in murder of two people, attempted murder of another
Andy Beshear (D)
Gov. Andy Beshear reelected to second term in Kentucky, overcoming state’s GOP dominance
Gov. Andy Beshear made a final campaign trip to the Mountains Monday.
Candidates for governor make final push ahead of Election Day

Latest News

Temperatures will fall again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Record high potential followed by another cool shot
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rainfall
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Late Week System