Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

An investigation is underway after school officials say they received a report Wednesday morning of a possible student who might have barricaded themself in a r
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after school officials say they received a report Wednesday morning of a possible student who might have barricaded themself in a room at Frederick Douglass High School.

We’re told the school immediately went on lockdown as a precaution.

FCPS officials say the report was confirmed as “bogus,” and the room number mentioned in the report doesn’t even exist at the school

According to school officials, the bogus report did not mention a gun or a shooting, but police treated it as if a gun was involved.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

FCPS says there was never any danger, and parents are asked not to go to the school.

School officials released this statement about the incident:

“There is no safety threat and no students are in danger. All FCPS schools are safe and have no threat issues.”

“If students wish to leave FDHS before the end of the day, they must leave with their parents. It will be considered an excused absence, only with a parent note. They can select the reason, as we offer sick and mental health days as excused options. Students are encouraged to stay and complete the day, as classes and all activities have resumed.”

