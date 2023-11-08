Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Record high potential followed by another cool shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s forecast is all about a magic number and that number is 77 degrees. That’s our record and we have a shot of hitting it!

This has the potential to at least tie a record high, if not beat it outright. We’ll need to see 78 to give us a new one for this 8th day of November. There should be a decent breeze blowing as the next weather changer begins to enter the region. You will have all the feels of Spring out there today!

November can bring in some pleasant weather and some really cold stuff! This year will be one of those that keeps things closer to normal with the passing of a cold front. Our temperatures will fall on Thursday and drop even more on Friday as we track high through the 60s to 50s. It will also be a much wetter look to the region. Showers will invade on Friday and give us more of a raw feel to the air.

Numbers will balance out for the weekend and into next week. Basically, you will get numbers back to around normal.

Take care of each other!

